Dawkins “climbing the ladder of recovery” in return to field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dion Dawkins had a tough road to get to training camp. The Bills’ starting left tackle battled COVID-19 in late July and early August, and that caused him to miss the first two weeks of practices. Saturday he returned to the field, and was excited to get back to work.

“Felt good,” Dawkins said. “Long journey but felt good to finally get back on the grass with the guys and just to play some ball. Pushing through the conditioning but it’s all part of the process of getting back.”

Dawkins was activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list last week and was able to practice with the team this week. He played in two series against in the 41-15 win over the Bears on Saturday.

“Every bit that I touch that grass I’m starting to feel more and more like myself and it’s all part of the process of recovery from any injury or any sickness or illness, I’m just climbing the ladder of recovery,” Dawkins said.

Even though it was great to be back out there, Dawkins admitted it will take time to get back into game shape. Three plays even had him winded.

“I’m actually extremely thankful that I got the amount of plays that I got because that helped me tremendously because even at the facility when I am running I feel great, but then when you’re actually out there against live competition you really see where you were at and I’ve still got a long way to go,” Dawkins said.

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for the left tackle. After sharing his battle with COVID earlier this week, he said he believes everything happens for a reason.

“…whatever life I was supposed to touch you know, I hope that I touched it and I just hope that it put people in the direction to get the knowledge,” Dawkins said. “I’m not trying to persuade anybody into doing nothing. Listen, just get the knowledge and make your decisions because even guys that wear these pads and play America’s game, we can get hit just like the person at home that works a regular job every day.”