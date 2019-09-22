Dawson Knox’s punishing style of play helps lift Bills to victory

Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox, right, catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) watches Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019., in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The last time Dawson Knox scored a touchdown, he was a junior in high school.

Despite not reaching the end zone since 2013, the rookie tight end knew exactly what to do when Josh Allen spotted him for the Bills’ first score in Sunday’s 21-17 win over the Bengals — celebrate with fans before getting mobbed by his teammates.

“The fans were incredible. It was everything everyone hyped it up to be and more. It was fun,” Knox said following the game.

“Watching him today, score — I think hell, he hadn’t a touchdown since little league or something that like,” joked veteran tight end Lee Smith. “To watch him score that touchdown, was it some big, extravagant play? No. But, at the end of the day it was a touchdown in the National Football League for a rookie.”

Knox wrapped up his third career game leading the Bills with 67 receiving yards — and left quite the impression on teammates and fans for his physicality in-between the lines.

At the end of the first quarter, Knox ran through Cincinnati safety Shawn Williams for a nine yard gain, which led to a Bills field goal.

Trailing 17-14, he highlighted his breakout performance with a punishing 49-yard catch and run, to set the Bills up just outside the red zone on their eventual game-winning drive.

“You know, when plays like that happen, it comes down to instinct. You don’t think a lot about it,” Knox said.

“That’s definitely a momentum builder, something we needed — we were kind of backed up,” added safety Tre’Davious White on Knox’s fourth quarter play. “We got into those guy’s territory and it was a big play by Dawson, for sure.”

Smith said watching Knox’s 49-yard play was “special.”

“To watch him go out there and play like a grown man like that and give it his all in the run game — it’s easy to step out of bounds and protect your body and all that good stuff,” the veteran tight end said. “But, no, he’s a grown man and he played like it today. The way he’s wired and the way he works, it’s special.”