DB’s vs. Deebo: Bills know challenge of facing 49ers receiver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s going up against what is considered a weakened San Francisco 49ers team.

They are missing Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle among others, but they still have a big piece at wide receiver that could pose a problem. Deebo Samuel had a great game last week against the Rams, 133 yards on 11 catches. He can be a big threat through the air to help that San Francisco pass game.

“Man it’s tough because he can run routes and catch the ball,” defensive back Tre’Davious White said. “Once he gets the ball behind the line he turns into a running back. He’s a big guy, he can run fast too so he presents a challenge. Also, I think he’s number one or two in the league in YAC yards so once he gets the ball after contact he’s a guy that can break two or three tackles against teams going up the field so we have to gang tackle him he’s a big strong physical guy so if we can get to him before he gets going I think our chances are far better than when he gets going.”

The same weakened 49ers team beat the Los Angeles Rams last week, and their offense Still put up 345 yards. That’s thanks in part to the “window dressing“ that this offense brings. White talked about the different formations in different looks that the offense provides while still running the same play. They will rely on eye discipline to keep the 49ers out of the end zone.

“We can’t let the motions and stuff get us off the keys, off the things that really matter that we are supposed to pay attention to,” White said. “So if you’re a guy that has the jet he’s the guy that’s looking at the jet. The other guys got to look at their keys and remain locked in on their keys because if we get our eyes going every which way they want that then it’s going to be a tough day if we do that.”

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Monday.