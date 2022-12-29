LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – If there’s one thing to know about Lockport senior Camryn Schiavitti it’s that she loves her teammates.

“I think I lead by example, I think I help encourage my teammates and help them learn new aspects of the game and just try to help them learn and grow as a player for when they move on next year with their seasons,” Cam told News 4 Sports.

Not only does she love her teammates, she finds ways to celebrate them even when she is recognized for her success. Look no further than when she scored her 100th career point in soccer. She was honored on the field and called up the rest of her team to share the moment with her.

“She became our team MVP. She demonstrated all those core values of discipline on the field, sportsmanship, teamwork, enjoyment and respect,” Lockport girls soccer coach Laura Scapelliti said.

Cam also excels in indoor and outdoor track. And outside of athletics, she ranks third in her class making her News 4’s female scholar athlete for the month of December.

So how does she manage to not only participate in all of her teams, extracurriculars and maintain such a high GPA?

“I have a great support system at home between my family whether it’s my mom or dad driving me all the way out to Elma for practice a few times a week while I do homework in the car and have the overhead light on or whether it’s using my time management skills,” Cam explained.

“I mean to do all of that in your senior year, it takes a lot and obviously those traits are going to take her very far,” Coach Scapelliti said.

And her hard work is paying off as she’ll continue her soccer career at Nazareth while studying physical therapy.

“I went through physical therapy myself when I was a lot younger, so it’s a very common answer but I feel like where I went through the experience myself, I can use what I learned as a patient and I hope to apply that to the care I provide for my patients,” Cam said.