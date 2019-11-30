Defense anchoring Bandits in 2019-20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The lacrosse season is finally upon us! Lots of buzz surrounds the 2019-2020 Buffalo Bandits season this year.

After losing two power players to the expansion draft this summer, there are lots of new faces on the offensive side this year, but good news for Bandits fans, Buffalo returns every player from their core defense.

“It’s a huge part, I mean they say defense wins championships, so having a core of defenders back there I know what I’m going to get, and we can focus mainly on the offense, and we can try to get more transition opportunities as well,” Bandits head coach John Tavares said. “Ask some of the defenders, guys like Steve Priolo, who like to go out there and setting some big picks, he’s going to have to put a little more off and play a little more offense, just asking them to do a little bit more than last year.”

“We brought back a lot of similar pieces, obviously losing some guys in the expansion, but our whole back end is the same with Vino, and you can go to the Finals with that type of goal tending, so we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Dhane Smith said.

“OC went down, but it’s all pretty much the same thing, we’ve all been excited about it going forward,” Steve Priolo said, “With Vino in the net, we’re just happy.”

“It’s the continuation,” General Manager Steve Dietrich said. “We had a really good year defensively last year, Matt Vinc, six or seven time goalie of the year, for us, but it’s a good group in front of him too. We just look forward to those guys being the anchor for us.”

“The offense might struggle a little bit in the beginning to begin the season, but we really look forward to the defense being the anchor for us.””

The KeyBank center will be rocking exactly one week from Saturday when the San Diego Seals come to town to open up the Bandits season.