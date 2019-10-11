Depew shuts out Lackawanna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew and Lackawanna meeting on the gridiron for some B3 Thursday night action.

Depew’s first possession, Dawson Kazmierczak takes the hand off but is met right away by Tyler Kinsley for the pancake tackle!

This was a defensive battle for the entire first half! Second quarter now, Jeremi’yha Presley gets the ball but he’s met immediately by Tyler Connors for a loss!

The Wildcats and Steelers went into halftime scoreless, but Depew was able to put together three touchdowns in the second half to shut out Lackawanna 21-0.