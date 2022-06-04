BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Section VI softball champion Depew took on Wellsville on Saturday for the Class B Far West Regional at Grand Island.

The Lions threatening Depew’s lead in the top of the fourth but with two on, the Wildcats easily handle the chopper to second to get out of the inning unscathed.

Depew’s solid defense keeps Wellsville off the board, and in the bottom of the sixth the Wildcats add to their lead when Mia Vannelli blasts a shot out to centerfield. Ellyse Rogowski rounds third and scores to give Depew the 5-0 lead.

Again, the Lions threaten in the top of the seventh, but Natalie Witt fields the hit to second for the final out of the game.

Depew gets it done on the diamond! The Wildcats win the Class B Far West Regional with a 5-0 shutout victory over Wellsville.

“This is awesome. At the beginning of the season I honestly didn’t even know if we were going to have a team. We lost a lot of seniors last year, and I remember sitting at the meeting with just five people in the room and thinking, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to have a team,’ and now we’re going to the state semifinals so this is just unreal. I’m so excited.”