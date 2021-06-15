Depew wins pitching duel with Maryvale, 1-0

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew and Maryvale have both seen successful seasons this year, but today’s matchup was all about defense from the start!

Scoreless in the top of the third, Luke Kuczmanski catches Nick Jacobs swinging to cap off a three up, three down inning on the mound.

Bottom of the frame, with two on, Adam Scibetta smacks a grounder to second base for the third out of the inning. Still tied up at zero.

Top of the fourth, Christian Pagano makes the incredible diving save of the line drive to keep Maryvale off the board, and the next batter up, Kuczmanski sits him down looking to end the inning with two Flyers stranded on base.

The Wildcats finally get on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Eric Woodley slips one up the middle to bring Jesse Capitano home. It’s now 1-0, Depew.

Bottom of the fifth, Pagano rips a line drive right into Hunter Murphy’s glove, and he turns the double play, catching Trent Kubiak off first base.

Top of the seventh, two on for Maryvale, Josh Lajeunesse cranks a shot into left field. Nick Martin rounds third to try and tie the game up but Woodley launches the ball in from left and Kubiak tags him out at the plate for the final out of the game!

Depew wins a thriller, 1-0! Kuczmanski is the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts on the day.