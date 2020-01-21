Derek Jeter voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

FIEE – In this Oct. 31, 2001, file photo, New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first base in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Derek Jeter will forever be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. after receiving 396/397 votes on Tuesday evening.

Jeter was one vote away from receiving a unanimous vote in his first year of Hall eligibility. 2019 inductee and former teammate Mariano Rivera is the first and only unanimous electorate.

“The Captain” is widely known as the best shortstop in Yankees history, and now he goes down as one of the best shortstops in the game of baseball.

Former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker received the 75% threshold for nomination in the final year of the 10 year HOF eligibility. He spent his 17-year career with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies, and St. Louis Cardinals.

Jeter and Walker will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 26th in Cooperstown, N.Y.