Despite 2-6 record, Bills preparing for talented Browns team

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Christian Kirksey #58 after Garrett sacked Luke Falk of the New York Jets in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over the last three seasons, Myles Garrett has been a one man wrecking crew on gamedays.

The defensive end has recorded 30.5 sacks since being selected number 1 overall by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft and, this season, ranks second in the NFL with 10 quarterback take downs.

He’s also recorded 13 additional quarterback hits.

“He’s relentless, big body, can do some freakish things,” quarterback Josh Allen told the media on Wednesday. “He’s no joke out there and he’s proved himself for the last couple years and he’s a tough task for any team, let alone ours.

“We’re going to try to put together a game plan and try to go out there and execute the best we can and try not to let him become the distraction that he is just on the field because when he gets things going, he’s a problem to be dealt with.”

On the flip side, the Bills defense will be tested and stressed facing the playmakers the Browns feature on offense.

Running back Nick Chubb currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 803 rushing yards and has three 100 yard rushing games against the Patriots, Ravens and Seahawks.

Adding to the difficulty of Sunday’s matchup, the Browns get Kareem Hunt back on the field following an eight-game suspension.

“Just keep doing what we’re doing — cleaning up some things like we did in the second half of last week’s game,” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said when asked about the defense’s struggles in stopping the run over the last few weeks. “Try to be 1/11th and not have a 100 yard rusher on us this week.”

“It’s kind of going to be real challenging, similar to what we said last week,” added safety Jordan Poyer. “Guys have to do their 1/11th and we have to tackle. We’re going to have to bring our pads and get population to the football because he’s a hard guy to bring down.”

In the passing game, Tre’ White and Levi Wallace will have their hands full trying to slow down the Browns dynamic wide receiver duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.



Both have more than 550 receiving yards and create plenty of mismatches.

“All world talent,” said White. “I don’t think they have a weakness so as a group it’s going to be a very challenging game for us but I believe in our room and I feel like we’ll be fine.”

“I think we’ve played against some good receivers but these two have the most talent we’ve gone against,” added Wallace. “But, we’re excited for the matchup. We’re looking forward to it and taking it one day at a time.”