KNOXVILLE (WIVB) – Throughout the first three quarters, it looked like UB women’s basketball could possibly pull off a huge upset of No. 4 Tennessee, but the Vols pulled away in the fourth, beating the Bulls, 80-67 in the NCAA tournament on Saturday.

This was UB’s fourth trip to the big dance in six years, and in the previous two appearances in 2018 and 2019, the Bulls won at least a game. It was a trend they couldn’t keep in Knoxville.

Outside of the first three minutes of the game, UB looked strong and played the Vols’ tough, taking a 17-15 lead after the first quarter, and only trailed 32-30 at halftime.

It’s only natural the Bulls would have some nerves to shake off playing on such a big stage, and that’s probably what we saw to start the game, as the Vols jumped out to an 8-0 lead. The Bulls had opportunities to score up until that point, but shots just weren’t falling. UB Coach Felisha Legette-Jack took a timeout with seven minutes left in the first quarter, exactly what was needed to settle the Bulls down.

After that, the Bulls held Tennessee without a bucket for over four minutes and got right back in the game with a 7-0 run of their own, started by a three-pointer from MAC MVP and UB’s all-time leading scorer, Dyaisha Fair.

When comparing UB to Tennessee, the big thing that jumps out is the Vols’ size. That’s even what Fair said the day before the game when asked what she notices right away when scouting their opponent. Tennessee’s height and length was much greater than the Bulls, but UB didn’t let that hinder their play. Instead, they played very aggressive down low, especially in the first quarter.

Georgia Woolley was also able to get her hands on the ball for a pair of steals in the first half and took it the other way for a bucket. Even as a freshman, Woolley proved the moment wasn’t too big for her playing in her first NCAA tournament game. She also had a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first quarter to give the Bulls a two-point lead.

Where the Bulls really thrived in this one was playing to their strengths — their speed and ability — to score in transition. In the second quarter, Fair dished it to Dominique Camp on the fast break to make it a 26-25 UB lead.

With two seconds left in the first half, Elea Gaba picked up her third foul and Tennessee’s Jordan Walker made a free throw to give the Vols a two-point lead at halftime.

Things started out well for the Bulls in the third quarter, as a Summer Hemphill layup made it a 34-34 game, but the Vols went on a 6-0 run to make it 40-34. But even in the third, when Tennessee went on a few runs of its own, the Bulls were still very much in the game. The Bulls found themselves down by six, four times in the third quarter, and down by seven twice. UB trailed 57-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

And that’s where the wheels started to fall off and put things out of reach for UB. Tennessee’s Rae Burrell made a three-pointer with 8:41 left in the game, as the Bulls’ trailed by 10, their largest deficit of the game up to that point. UB couldn’t get shots to fall, made mistakes and the Vols took advantage of their free throw opportunities.

Fair ended with a game-high 25 points. Woolley also ended in double figures, with 15 points, and added seven steals.

This marked the final game in a UB uniform for senior captains Summer Hemphill and Adebola Adeyeye. This could also be the last game for Felisha Legette-Jack as the head coach of the Bulls, as her success with this program could, and probably will, lead to bigger opportunities. The biggest one that jumps out and makes sense is Legette-Jack taking over the Syracuse women’s basketball program, her alma mater. In November, she became the first player in Syracuse women’s basketball history to have her jersey retired.