Devin Singletary earns high praise from QB Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Life in the NFL is never easy.

But, third round pick Devin Singletary has already made an impact on the field.

“As a rookie, it’s rare to have a guy that gives such good body language to the quarterback,” quarterback Josh Allen said on Sunday. “Whenever he feels like there is a spot that’s open, he’s going to let you know just by how he looks. His eye contact with the quarterback, his feel for the game at such as young age is pretty fun to see.

“He’s going to be big in this offense and he is going to continue to grow and continue to evolve. I’m glad we got him on our team.”

“It’s big,” Singletary said when asked about his quarterback’s comments. “Shout out to Josh Allen for believing in me. I just have to keep on taking it day-by-day and stacking good days on good days.”

The running back worked in with the first team offense throughout the first few practices at training camp and it continued on Tuesday.

“I think it’s great. I think I’m in a great situation,” Singletary said of being able learn from LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore. “I got two vets — they might be getting a (Gold) Jacket real soon. So, I just stay in their hip pocket and they pass down knowledge to me, whether it’s big or small they let me know.”