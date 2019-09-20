Devin Singletary to miss Sunday’s game Vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills’ Devin Singletary, left, runs the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – Bills running back Devin Singletary will not play in Sunday’s home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring injury, head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday.

The rookie has been absolutely electric in the first two weeks of the season and ran for his first career touchdown in the Bills’ 28-14 win over the New York Giants. He left the game late in the second half.

Singletary, who’s nicknamed ‘Motor’, has rushed for 127 yards and caught five passes for 28 yards.

Cornerback Taron Johnson will also miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. He did not play in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over New York.