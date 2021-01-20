Diggs embracing “living in the moment” of AFC Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stefon Diggs has been here before. Not as a member of the Bills, and not in the AFC, but he’s been in a conference championship game before. Three years ago, Diggs made it to the NFC Championship game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, so he knows what it’s like to play under the lights for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Teammates have spoken before about treating Sunday’s titanic clash with the top-seeded Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as “just another game.” Diggs, meanwhile, is taking a different approach.

“I feel like people say it’s going to be another game, it’s just to each his own,” Diggs said. “For me, I know it’s a big game, but really it just comes down to being detailed in your work, using what got you there. You’ve spent all year, played a lot of football, it’s all about executing. It’s going to come down to which team executes better and living in the moment. There’s going to be some ups and downs, but [it’s going to] come down to giving everything you’ve got. You’ve got to lay it all out there.”

Diggs is one of several players on the roster with experience playing this deep in the postseason. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have also been in games like this. It’s something Diggs says gives him confidence going into Sunday.

“People don’t really think about the coaches, but they make a lot of the decisions,” Diggs said. “So for us as players, if you have the confidence in your head coach, your offensive coordinator, your DC [defensive coordinator], that they’re going to put you in the best thing to be successful, and they’re going to let you play. More importantly, you’re just trying to play fast and make plays. You don’t want to be out there thinking when it’s a big game because that’s the last thing you want to be doing is thinking a lot and not playing free. Knowing those guys have been there and also being with some guys on your team that’s been in the big show or been in big games, it’s just like saying ‘you know how to anticipate this game’ or you know how his approach would be.”

He won’t be the only elite receiver on the field this Sunday. Kansas City brings Tyreek Hill and Tight End Travis Kelce to the game this weekend as well. While he is in the company of other top-tier pass catchers, Diggs said they all have one thing in common: real good quarterback play.

“Part of being a receiver is that a lot of things are predicated off your quarterback,” Diggs said. “His decision-making, his ball placement, XYZ, so as far as having a good relationship with your quarterback is really what it comes down to.”

It’s clear Diggs has a good relationship with Josh Allen, but it’s the relationship everyone on the team has that’s made the difference on the field. Allen said the team had “one heartbeat,” and Diggs agreed, saying it’s like a “family” in the locker room.

“For our team we’re having a lot of fun,” Diggs said. “We’re all gearing to one goal and that’s to get a win and it’s always been that way. Since I’ve got here, I haven’t been here that long, but that’s only been in the forefront of everybody’s mind, being committed to everybody’s success and winning.”

Diggs said fellow receiver Cole Beasley approached him after last game and said he’d do anything to help the team win, and that he doesn’t care who gets the credit. Beasley had zero catches against the Ravens, but Diggs reiterated that the unselfishness of the entire receiving corps is a big factor in success.

“Just having guys like that on the team or having guys that’s willing to not necessarily be a decoy, but wiling to take heat off other guys,” Diggs said, “even in my situation I tell them I don’t care how many balls come my way, I’m just trying to make the plays. I don’t care if Gabe [Davis] gets 100 balls or Smoke [John Brown] gets 100 balls, as long as we win it doesn’t really matter.”

They’ll have to deal with more than just the Chiefs this weekend. Arrowhead Stadium is known for being one of the loudest in the NFL. While the noise doesn’t affect him directly as much as it does a QB or another position, Diggs said they have to be ready for the noise.

“I don’t anticipate it being a huge problem, but if it is we’re going to have to prepare the right way and adjust accordingly because I’ve been in Arrowhead when it’s at maximum capacity,” Diggs said. “I know how loud it can get and I anticipate it being just as loud with all the fans that’s there.”

Diggs was a threat his last time out in a conference championship. He caught eight passes for 70 yards for the Minnesota Vikings in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Buffalo and Kansas City meet this Sunday at 6:40 p.m.