Dirty Dozen: Sabres losing streak continues

Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Sabres losing streak has reached 12 in a row.

The Devils jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a 1st period goal by Yegor Sharangovich.

But unlike Monday’s loss to the Capitals, the Sabres showed some fight.

Tobias Rieder and Jeff Skinner scored goals less than a minute apart to give Buffalo a 2-1 advantage in the 2nd period.

Better still wasn’t good enough.

New Jersey would tie the game later in the 2nd period and Miles Wood sent home the game-winner on a power play goal in the 3rd period. The final from New Jersey was 3-2.

After the game defenseman Brandon Montour was asked if he expected changes?

“Yeah I guess. I mean it’s been a while now and there hasn’t been much. It’s part of the business. That’s 12 in a row now and it is what it is,” Montour said. “I think guys expect something just to get out of this in any way possible.”

Next game: Thursday vs Bruins

