Dominant Defense Drives Lancaster Legends

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster Legends enter the second week of the high school football season coming off a commanding 45 point victory over Hutch Tech on Friday.

“I think it definitely gave us a boost, we really just want to keep working on the X’s and O’s and everything and staying on film, not getting too happy with ourselves, never too high and never too low,” senior Ethan Jurkowski said.

“It wasn’t the strongest team but it definitely gave us a lot of confidence going into the next week,” senior Chris Shaver said. “We’ve got some stuff to work on but it definitely boosted us up and just kind of got us going. It was the first game, home opener, so it just gave us some energy for the next week.”

But even in the big win, good is not good enough.

“It was a great game, great team win, but we’re not satisfied offensively. We didn’t have a great week,” junior quarterback Jason Mansell said. “I put a lot of that on me.”

“We had some problems getting our offense going at times in that first half. We’ve really really been working on that this week and just making sure we’re executing everything.”

With the offense getting more work in throughout the week to come out faster in the game, there’s one group on the field that Lancaster isn’t worried about: the defense. The Legends’ D only allowed 6 points that came on a touchdown in the last four minutes of the game.

“We returned two all state linebackers in the middle and our scheme is pretty good. We bring a lot of zone pressure which offensive lines usually have a hard time picking up,” head coach Eric Rupp said.

It should come as no surprise that the Lancaster defense is a dominant factor on the team, though. That’s what Legend football is known for.

That’s just been the biggest thing about Lancaster. They call it the black shirts, it’s just been the biggest tradition here at Lancaster for the longest time is the defense,” Legends corner back Shaver said. “Everything else too, but they just put so much pride in the defense, always just being the hardest hitting guys on the field.”

“I think part of it is that we have a really tough close group of hard-hitting guys,” safety Jurkowski said, “We get along really well on and off the field. We all really do love each other, we grew up together, it’s the black shirt way, it’s tradition here.”

“Defense has always been a big part of Lancaster football. Growing up, coming to games and watching, it’s just really fun to fly around out there.”

Lancaster hits the field on Saturday in a week two match up at Niagara Falls. Kickoff is set for 2 pm.