‘Dream’ for Edmunds brothers to play against each other

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time since 1927, a trio of siblings will play in the same NFL game. For Buffalo, of course it’s linebacker Tremaine Edmunds while the Steelers will showcase his brothers, Trey and Terrell.



“I mean, it’s been a lifelong dream of ours,” Tremaine told the media in Buffalo earlier this week. “You know just being at this stage, being on prime time, what more could you ask for? What more could ask for, for a family?

But, are their parents nervous?

“I think that’s a better question for them,” quipped Trey from his locker in Pittsburgh. “But, if you were to ask me, I guess, they going to find a way to enjoy it. They can’t lose. It’s like I said earlier, they really can’t lose so if they’re stressing more than us then I don’t know what to tell them at this point.”

Is anything more than bragging rights on the line?

“We didn’t make any wagers but you know all the family is going to be there,” joked Terrell. “It’s going to be funny to see how they split it up. Hopefully they pick the right team. You know, it’s a home game for us, hopefully they pick the right jersey to wear.”

The game will also feature a pair of very good friends. Sean McDermott and Mike Tomlin have a very good friendship that goes all the way back to their playing days at William & Mark. And, of course, if McDermott can lead the Bills to a win over the Steelers, it’ll mean a 10th win and will lock up a playoff spot.