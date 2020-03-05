East Aurora, Olean advance to Section VI B1 Final

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The semifinal round of the Section VI high school basketball playoffs continued on Wednesday night with the B1 semifinals.

EAST AURORA VS. BENNETT

The top seed Bennett Tigers and fourth seed East Aurora Blue Devils meeting in the B1 semifinals at Buff State. Winner advances to the Section VI Championship on Saturday.

East Aurora adds to their big halftime lead in the third quarter, Will Covington drives to the basket and lays it in to bring the Blue Devils up 43-26.

Three minutes into the third, Damone McClain gets it and hits the short jumper, Bennett closing the gap 46-32.

A few minutes later, East Aurora’s Dom Phillips driving in and banks the floater. It’s now 51-32 with East Aurora on top.

Under a minute left to play in the quarter, Blue Devils get the steal and send it down the court to Phillips who finishes with a layup in transition. East Aurora led 57-35 going into the final quarter of play.

Fourth quarter now, McClain gets the rebound and takes it down to finish with a monster three from the corner. Tigers trail 59-40.

Under a minute left in the game, Ian Moog blocks the Bennett shot and launches it down the court to Chris Sieracki who makes a man miss before banking the layup off the boards.

East Aurora would go on to top Bennett 65-54 and advance to the Section VI B1 Championship.

OLEAN VS. DEPEW

In the second B1 semifinal of the night, Olean and Depew fighting for the final spot in the Section VI finals.

First quarter, on the steal Covi James brings it down and lays it in for the basket. Olean leads 5-2 early on.

After the Huskies jumped out to a 9-3 lead, Depew gets right back into it with back to back three’s by Max Snuszka to make it an 11-9 game.

Olean led 13-9 at the end of the first.

Wildcats turning up the intensity to start the second! Snuszka with the steal and pump fake layup to tie the game up at 13.

Covi James with the fancy footwork in the second, he makes a defender miss twice and settles with a stepback jumper to bring Olean up 19-15.

The Huskies led 26-20 at the half, but the second half was when they would turn up the heat. Olean held Depew to just a pair of field goals in the third to stretch their lead 44-28 going into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter was more Olean domination as the Huskies top Depew 62-36 to advance to the Section VI finals for the 12th time in 14 years.

Olean and East Aurora will play for the Section VI title at Buff State on Saturday at 1:45.

ORCHARD PARK VS. JAMESTOWN

The Orchard Park Quakers advance to the Section VI championship game after taking down Jamestown 53-43.

The Quakers will face Lancaster in the AA Final on Saturday at 3:30 pm at Buff State.