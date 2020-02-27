Edge rushers on Bills radar

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WIVB) Bills defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips are set to become free agents and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander retired.

The team could be looking at three holes in the front 7 of the defense. The potential replacements are likely going to be found in the draft.



LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson, one of the top edge rushers in the draft, had a formal meeting with the Bills this week. Chaisson was a First-Team All-SEC selection last season but says he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.



“From a scale of 1-10, I’m probably at a three right now,” Chaisson said. “There’s so much more that I can get better at. I feel like right now I’ve got this far on just raw talent and when it comes to the coaching and the veterans teaching me the game I feel like there’s no ceiling to my game.”



The Bills used another one of their 45 formal meetings on Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. Last season, he had 17 tackles for loss and was a consensus All-American



“I came in as a true freshman and was the general of the defense and made all the calls and checks, Murray told reporters. Being a leader is something that I’m naturally good at and it’s something that I was just naturally born to do.”



Buffalo also met with several defensive lineman including— South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw, TCU’s Ross Blacklock and Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos. The former Nittany Lions star is soaking up the experience in Indianapolis.



“Getting a chance to go upstairs and talk with general managers and head coaches, people you see on TV and you saw as little kids. Dreaming about this and finally getting to shake their hands and introduce yourself has been exciting.”



The NFL Scouting Combine finishes up with the defensive backs on Friday.