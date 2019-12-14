Eichel pushes point streak to 16, Sabres fall to Isles in OT

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his third period goal with left wing Victor Olofsson (68) during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jack Eichel tied the game at two with his 23rd goal of the season late in the third period, but his costly turnover in overtime proved to be the difference in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

“I thought we competed our hearts out,” Eichel said. “I thought we played really well. Special teams was great, penalty kill was was good for us, power play stepped up for us twice, Linus made some good plays and I thought we just competed really, really hard. That’s a good hockey team. It’s an unfortunate turnover by me in overtime there. They obviously capitalized. It’s frustrating not to get two points.”

Eichel also tallied an assist on a power play goal from Victor Olofsson and how now recorded a point in 16 straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL.

The Sabres, who struggled through the month of November, have now recorded points in 10 of their past 12 games.

Trailing 2-1 in the final minutes of regulation, Islanders forward Matt Barzal elbowed Rasmus Dahlin, who is fresh off recovering from a concussion, and was sent to the box for roughing.

Barzal can't be taking penalties like this, ever. #Isles pic.twitter.com/hBHo8r1Qbe — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) December 14, 2019

On the ensuing power play, Eichel flipped the puck over Semyon Varlamov to help push the game to overtime.

Anthony Beauvillier won the game, firing his 10 goal of the season past Linus Ullmark, who stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.