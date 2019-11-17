Eichel’s 4 goal night powers Sabres past Sens, 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Behind a career night from Jack Eichel, the Sabres snapped a six-game losing with a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators — with all four goals coming off the stick of the Captain.
Tied 2-2 in the third period, Eichel skated along the far boards and whipped a short past Senators’ netminder Craig Anderson to register his third career hat-trick.
He’d add an empty netter to collect his first career four goal night in the NHL.
Up next, the Sabres hit the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.