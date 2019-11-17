Live Now
News 4 at 11

Eichel’s 4 goal night powers Sabres past Sens, 4-2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his third goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Behind a career night from Jack Eichel, the Sabres snapped a six-game losing with a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators — with all four goals coming off the stick of the Captain.

Tied 2-2 in the third period, Eichel skated along the far boards and whipped a short past Senators’ netminder Craig Anderson to register his third career hat-trick.

He’d add an empty netter to collect his first career four goal night in the NHL.

Up next, the Sabres hit the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss