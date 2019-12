Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jack Eichel’s quest to tie Gilbert Perreault’s franchise record 18-game point streak is over.

The Sabres captain, who was on the ice for warm-ups ahead of Thursday’s game against the Flyers, was scratched prior to puck drop with an upper body injury, ending his 17-game point streak.

The Sabres currently trail the Flyers 6-0 after two period.

We are rolling with seven defensemen and 11 forwards tonight in Philly.#Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/zFzmXSB6Wn — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 19, 2019