Eight Buffalo Beauts play in 2022 PHF All-Star Showcase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since the league’s inaugural season, the Premier Hockey Federations annual All-Star Showcase was held here in Buffalo on Saturday, with three All-Star teams filled with some of the best and brightest in the PHF battling it out on the ice for three games at the Northtown Center.

Getting the chance to skate on their home ice in front of their hometown fans, eight players were selected to represent the Buffalo Beauts in the All-Star Showcase.

Beauts forward Taylor Accursi and defenseman Marie-Jo Pelletier were selected for their second All-Star games. Beauts forward Kennedy Ganser, forward Autumn MacDougall, defenseman Dominique Kremer, forward Cassidy Vinkle, forward Anjelica Diffendal and goalie Carly Jackson were all picked for their first ever All-Star game.

With the Beauts All-Stars spread out across the three teams, many of the players scored during the course of the three games played.

In the shootout portion of the first game, Beauts forward Kennedy Ganser slipped it through the five hole to get the first goal of the game for Team Darkangelo.

In the three-on-three portion of the second game, the Beauts line of Kremer-Vinkle-Accursi came out hot as Dominique Kremer nets the beautiful backhander.

And in quite possibly the highlight of the entire night, Beauts goalie steps in for Cassidy Vinkle for the shootout portion, and, in full pads, sneaks the puck behind Boston Pride goalie Kaitlin Burt to the delight of the fans in attendance.

“I think it’s a chance to return even more to a sense of normalcy. With COVID and the pandemic, it really threw things for a loop, for everybody, but especially for the hockey world and sports in general. IT’s a chance to get back to what we’ve always enjoyed, and a nice chance for them to be in front of the hometown fans,” Buffalo Beauts GM Nate Oliver said. “The majority of our eight have never been All-Stars before, this is their first season in the league. For [Taylor] Accursi and [Marie-Jo] Pelletier, this is their chance to be in front of the fans again, but neither of them have ever been in front of them in Buffalo. It hasn’t been here in Buffalo since the very first season.

“To have it be here is a really special treat, especially since it’s probably not going to be here in Buffalo again for quite some time. The league not too long ago announced there’s going to be a new team in Montreal and there will be another team being added to the US in a city yet to be named, but that’s going to be starting next season. So with eight tams in the league, it’s probably going to be a while before it gets back to Buffalo again,” Oliver said.

The Beauts return to home ice on February 12th at 7 pm when they host the Metropolitan Riveters.