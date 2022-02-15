Eight Crusaders sign to play collegiate sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight Canisius Crusaders celebrating signing to play sports in college on Tuesday morning. Of the eight student athletes, three signed to row in college, one signed to play college lacrosse, and four signed to play football.

Tyler Baker, Canisius quarterback, signed to play football at the Naval Academy

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play big time college football like that. My dream school my whole life was Notre Dame, so I’ll get a chance to play Notre Dame every year,” Tyler Baker said. “My first ever college game will be in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame, so what gets better than that? Obviously it’s going to be pretty tough with school, but I’m up for the challenge. The life benefits after college is really what made that decision for me.”

Rod Baker, Canisius running back, signed to play football at Mercyhurst

“Definitely seeing CJ Ozolins and Dave Medley, former Canisius alumni, commit there, they told me all about campus and I came to visit and I loved it. I loved the nature of it, the community, it’s close to home. If I wanted to come home, drive out to see mom it’s only two hours away,” Rod Baker said. “I loved the community, wanted to be a part of the football team, and made it happen.”

Josh Fillion, Canisius wide receiver, signed to play football at New Hampshire University

“It’s close to home, I built a really good connection with the coaches, love the coaches there. The football program is excellent, their school is really good too,” Josh Fillion said. “The connection with the coaches, the campus is really nice, everything is beautiful.”

Gavin Susfolk, Canisius offensive lineman, signed to play football at Sacred Heart

“When I visited there they really accentuated the fact that they’re a run-heavy offense and that I will be utilized. They run the NEC basically, their conference. They’ve won the championship numerous times in the past 7 years,” Gavin Susfolk said about Sacred Heart.

Peter Spira, Canisius rower, signed to row at the Naval Academy

“I had gone and visited many schools, and at Navy it just felt right. Obviously it’s a difficult path but I really feel like it’s going to be the most rewarding,” Peter Spira said. “Just the team culture and atmosphere at Navy seemed right for me.”

Tyler and Zach Siwiec, Canisius rowers, signed to row at Fairfield

“That was the plan to go, and it was a deal breaker if one of us didn’t make it on the team, we weren’t going to go there. So when we both got on the team, it was definitely a good time. We were excited for that,” Zach Siwiec said.

“It also works out that we have very similar interests and we do everything together. We’re best friends, so going to the same school and rowing for the same team just made sense to us,” Tyler Siwiec said.

Sean Keane, Canisius lacrosse, signed to play lacrosse at John Carroll University