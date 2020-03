Buffalo Bills cornerback EJ Gaines (26) reaches for the ball during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Orchard Park N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Free agent cornerback EJ Gaines is coming back to the Bills on a one year contract, as first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Gaines participated in Bills training camp in 2019 before an injury ended his season.

He started 11 games for Buffalo during the 2017 season.

Gaines is the latest addition to a group of strong CBs in Josh Norman and Levi Wallace.