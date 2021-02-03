Eleven Canisius Crusaders sign NLI’s on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eleven student-athletes from Canisius signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play sports in college.
- Ryan Adams will play soccer at Eastern University.
- Joe Dixon will play football at Sacred Heart University.
- Hunter Glaser will play football at the University at Buffalo.
- Jay Granto will play soccer at Nazareth College.
- Malik Jemison will play basketball at Fredonia College.
- Andrew Kerwin will play football at the University at Buffalo.
- Will Knauss will play lacrosse at Vassar College.
- Maxim Kruglov will swim at Ball State University.
- David Medley will play football at Mercyhurst University.
- Rehn Pielechowski will play soccer at D’Youville University.
- Riley Simpson will play football at Grand Valley State University.