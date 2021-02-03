Eleven Canisius Crusaders sign NLI’s on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eleven student-athletes from Canisius signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play sports in college.

  • Ryan Adams will play soccer at Eastern University.
  • Joe Dixon will play football at Sacred Heart University.
  • Hunter Glaser will play football at the University at Buffalo.
  • Jay Granto will play soccer at Nazareth College.
  • Malik Jemison will play basketball at Fredonia College.
  • Andrew Kerwin will play football at the University at Buffalo.
  • Will Knauss will play lacrosse at Vassar College.
  • Maxim Kruglov will swim at Ball State University.
  • David Medley will play football at Mercyhurst University.
  • Rehn Pielechowski will play soccer at D’Youville University.
  • Riley Simpson will play football at Grand Valley State University.

