Energy and excitement surround UB football the week before season opener

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls runs for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the longest offseason to date, the University at Buffalo Bulls are just over a week away from their first game of the 2020 season. It took 10 months from the last time the Bulls took the field in the Bahamas Bowl to where the Bulls are now, just a week away, and the energy and excitement is at an all time high.

“Guys are shaking at the bits. Especially Max Michel, if you know Max he’s a very hyper guy, he’s out there doing backflips at practice, but it’s not just Max, it’s a lot of people on the offensive, defensive side and special teams,” UB linebacker James Patterson said. “They’re excited, every time they step in the building at 6 am they’re excited like they’ve been up for hours and didn’t have any sleep. We want to go play, we want to show out that we can win a MAC Championship and go back to another bowl game.”

“We’ve been waiting very patiently, I’ve been waiting very patiently. In one of these interviews, I said patience is a virtue, but now we actually are on the field, we’ve had weeks of camp, and it’s just getting closer and closer,” UB offensive lineman Kayode Awosika said. “Just like me, guys are extremely passionate about football and really really excited to play. We can’t wait.

“November 4th is ticking on all of our minds, we’re getting better every day, daily improvement, and we’re all just really excited. We’re all dedicated to getting better every day in order to go win that game, because winning that game starts in practice daily.”

“From the energy of our players, you can tell you’re getting closer to kickoff as they get anxious to get this thing going,” UB head coach Lance Leipold said.

In a normal season, UB would have had a full set of spring practices, summer workouts, and a full fall camp. The Bulls will have had three full weeks of practice to prepare for the season, with this last week being the time to fine-tune the last minute details. While the players say it feels about the same at this point in a season, there are some differences.

“It’s a faster version. We only had a couple weeks to get ready, but we’re going to make the best of them,” Patterson said. “We’re going to be ready November 4th when it’s all said and done.”

“It feels different. The energy, the excitement, it’s honestly boosted,” Awosika said. “It’s more intense, it’s more harping on little details to make sure everything is right, it’s more going out there daily because we’ve been begging literally to get the chance to play and now we’ve got it and we’re not about to go out there and not compete 100%, not prepare the way we’re supposed to prepare.

“I’d say it’s different in a better way in that it’s more intensity, more ready to go out there and get ready to battle battle battle for all of these wins.”