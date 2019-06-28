Erik Portillo Looking To Develop As Quick As Possible

For Sabres 3rd round draft pick Erik Portillo, this past week has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“You know, it’s been overwhelming sometimes,” said the goalie. “There’s been a lot happening around me. But at the same time, it’s been very fun. I’m excited and very thankful for the fact that the Sabres drafted me. It’s been very fun.”

Erik Portillo in net during a drill on day 3 of Sabres Development Camp.

Portillo has a few main aspects of the game he wants to focus on as he looks to move forward in the Sabres organization.

“I’m really just trying to do my best, develop as quick as possible, working hard everyday,” said the 67th overall pick.

Portillo also understands there’s some adjustments he needs to make when it comes to taking his game to the next level.

“I would say I’m just trying to adapt to the game, to the quickness of the game,” said Portillo. “How fast it is and how good the players are on the ice. I’m just trying to adapt to the play and the American style.”