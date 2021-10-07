ESPN forgets Sabres on graphic of New York sports futility

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres have been out of contention so long that the league’s television rightsholder didn’t remember to include them in a graphic about New York sports futility.

New York’s collective championship drought in the four major professional sports is guaranteed to surpass 10 full years now that the Yankees have been eliminated from the playoffs. ESPN shared a graphic to its SportsCenter account Thursday to commemorate the, uh, milestone, but it came with an oversight: The Buffalo Sabres weren’t included.

It's official.



New York will go a full decade without one championship from the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vkrhsqPPlF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2021

The Bills were included in the graphic of New York teams, along with the Yankees, Mets, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Islanders, Jets and Giants. Sabres fans were not thrilled with the oversight.

“If the question is ‘could the Sabres be more irrelevant?’ the answer is clearly ‘no,'” Stephen Walczyk wrote on Twitter.

“Even ESPN is trying to forget about the Sabres,” said Mike Monaghan.

“The Sabres not even making the graphic is appropriate,” Alden Slack added.

The last title won by a New York team in the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL was the New York Giants’ victory in Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5, 2012. The next opportunity for the teams to win a championship is this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022.

If you don’t count the Jets and Giants as true “New York” teams because they play their home games in New Jersey, New York’s last championship in the four major professional sports would be the Yankees’ 2009 World Series.

New York teams competing in other leagues have won championships during that span, such as the Buffalo Beats’ National Women’s Hockey League championship in 2017.