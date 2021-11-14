Every starter in the Bills secondary forced a turnover vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer, right, intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) – Jordan Poyer wasn’t about to be the only starter in the Bills secondary without a takeaway against the Jets on Sunday and he made sure he wasn’t.

“I knew I was the only one that didn’t have one so I had to figure out a way to go get one. Thank you Mike White for giving us five,” Poyer joked after the game.

In the Bills 45-17 blowout win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, the Bills forced a season-high five turnovers, all of which came from the secondary thanks to Taron Johnson, Micah Hyde, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer.

Johnson, White, Wallace and Poyer all intercepted Jets quarterback Mike White while Hyde forced and recovered a fumble towards the end of the first half.

“We were joking on the sideline with Po and I told him that his was coming next and ultimately he did so I was happy for him,” Wallace laughed.

The Bills remain towards the top of most defensive statistics including takeaways, which they lead the league in with 24 after Sunday’s game.

“We emphasis that every week. You saw last week we felt like we left some opportunities out there. We went back to the lab this week. We knew what type of things were gonna be said about this football team and like we do, we put the work in, win, loss or draw, we put the work in. So we did that this week and we were able to get some takeaways,” Micah Hyde said following the game.

“We knew there were gonna be some opportunities and once we got up on those guys and forced them to start passing the ball a little more you see what happens.”

The Bills were hanging on to a 17-3 lead towards the end of the first half but the Jets had a chance to put some points on the board before heading to the locker room. Hyde made sure that didn’t happen as he stripped the ball from Corey Davis and recovered his own fumble to keep the Jets from scoring before halftime.

“One of those plays we preach all the time. Whenever you’re around the football obviously you’re making the tackle but you always go after the football and so that’s what I try to do and was able to get it out. We practice that a lot,” Hyde said.

“Each and every play at practice, you got J Po punching at the football and those offensive guys hate it because we punching them all the time, we hate it because wrists and knuckles are all messed up from it but that’s what we preach and so I was able to do that today.”

At that point, Johnson’s interception was the only takeaway the Bills defense had, and even he admitted that was a game-changing play.

“That was a huge play, I feel like that really swayed the game and really put us in a position to run away with it. I feel like that was the biggest play of the game,” Taron Johnson explained.

So all five starters in the Bills secondary came up with a takeaway.

“That’s crazy to happen, I’m processing it, trying to figure out what all just happened. I mean it’s kind of surreal but we had a good time. I think we’re the best group when we’re out there having fun,” Wallace said.

“I was joking around with Fraz [Leslie Frazier] I said not the ’82 Bears. He thought that was funny. But yeah that’s wild,” Hyde laughed.

While this Bills defense has played lights out this season, we heard members of this unit say similar things after last week’s loss that they did after the opener where they lost to Pittsburgh. In that game they didn’t force any turnovers and last week they only had one compared to the Jaguars three, and even though they only allowed nine points, they still felt like they didn’t do enough.

“Just going over last week, we didn’t get enough turnovers and give the offense more opportunities so I think that was one of our main focuses this week to give the offense more chances to score points and try to make the other team one dimensional aned make them throw the ball which continues to create turnovers,” Wallace said.

The Bills lead the league with 24 takeaways.