BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The mother of former NFL wide receiver and Buffalo native Mike Williams said her son was still breathing Saturday night in a Tampa hospital, but used a football analogy to convey the outlook: “I need a Hail Mary.”

Williams was taken off a ventilator Friday in accordance with his wishes, but remained unresponsive more than 24 hours later, according to his mother, Mary Rosenthal. The 36-year-old had been on life support after suffering complications from a workplace accident.

“He said, if this ever happens to me, to pull my plug because I don’t want to live like that,” Rosenthal told WIVB News 4. “Those are his wishes. When he was a football player, he had already signed the papers.”

Those close to Williams are asking for continued prayers for his recovery. Rosenthal added a second request: Get your money back if you donated to the GoFundMe set up by Williams’ biological father.

Rosenthal said Williams’ father has not been in her son’s life, yet he has collected more than $6,500 by posting a GoFundMe seeking $20,000 in travel expenses to get from Texas to Florida. She said his father has not visited the hospital. Others close to Williams told News 4 this week they were urging the community to report the link as fraud.

Williams’ father did not respond to a message from WIVB this week about the fundraiser. GoFundMe’s page about requesting a refund can be found here.

Williams’ on-the-job accident last month was not immediately thought to be life-threatening. Rosenthal said Williams was doing electrical work when someone above him dropped a steel beam that struck Williams in the head. He thought he had walked away from the incident with just a headache, but his symptoms worsened that week.

Rosenthal said Williams was initially turned away from the hospital because they thought he only had a concussion, but was admitted days later when he began to lose feeling in his legs. He also developed a staph infection that has contributed to his current situation, Rosenthal said, adding that he underwent a surgery on his spinal cord while in the hospital.

Although the mother of Williams’ 8-year-old daughter said Friday that Williams appeared to smile when his highlight video was played in the hospital room, Williams’ mother said any of his movements have been considered involuntary.

Williams was a two-sport standout at Buffalo’s Riverside High School before attending Syracuse University. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and played five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his hometown Buffalo Bills. He last appeared on an NFL roster with the Chiefs during training camp in 2016, and had been living in Florida prior to the accident.

Reports that Williams had died circulated in local and national media earlier this week, but sources maintained to WIVB that those reports were false.

Williams has two children, Mya Williams, 8, and a 10-year-old son, Mike Jr.

WIVB’s Jonah Bronstein contributed to this report