Expectations high as Bills begin training camp

Walking around here, listening to the fans, the coaches and the players, it feels a lot different than last year at Bills training camp.

The expectations are higher as training camp started at St. John Fisher on Thursday.

Owner Terry Pegula was on the sidelines and checking things out at the first day. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane begin their third season in Buffalo.

Of course, in year one they ended the playoff drought but finished with a 6-10 record last season. In theory, the Bills probably needed to take one step back in order to take three steps forward.

The expectations are much greater going into this season, Beane believes the franchise is right on track.

“One of the things when we got here was obviously adding depth and quality depth, and I think we’ve done that since sitting here two years ago,” Beane said ahead of camp kicking off.

“I also think what we feel like we’ve done is address the quarterback position and some other areas that we thought we needed to improve, like the salary cap. We are in a much stronger position as we go into 2019 and beyond. It’s all been part of the plan Sean and I have had since we got here and we are on track. We are still trending, but we got a lot of work to do.”