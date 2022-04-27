BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a 23-16 overall record and 10-4 in conference play, the MAAC-leading Griffs have found success on the field with their young team, and they’re having a good time doing it.

“It’s literally nothing other than fun. We have fun on the field, off the field, during practice, it’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had on a team,” Canisius left fielder Erin Hufford said. “I feel like we’re way more prepared than we’ve ever been to take the MAAC, so I’m really excited to see what these next couple weeks have in store.”

After making an incredible postseason run that ended in heartbreak in the MAAC Championship game last season, the Canisius Golden Griffs are an experienced team that’s ready to get revenge in the playoffs this year.

“I feel a lot more prepared than last year. Last year, the freshman who played had obviously never been a part of a collegiate team, but since COVID, the girls that played before them had never played in a MAAC game or had a preseason,” Canisius pitcher Emily Nicosia said. “I think we’re way more prepared this year, we have those freshman who kind of have a seniority on the field. The freshman this year have been really helpful in support, and they’ve been a really good part of our lineup too which is super great.”

“It was kind of crazy just to know that we could do it. We knew we could, and now we really know we can this year,” Hufford said. “Especially with all of our freshmen and sophomores being the pieces of the puzzle that we needed.”

“I think that because a lot of the people that played last year were freshmen and sophomores, we had a lot of underclassmen that going so far set a standard for us,” Canisius center fielder Christie McGee-Ross said. “Now when we have a lot of new freshmen this year and not as many upperclassmen, it kind of just sets the bar for what we did last year and will help even more because of our new people.”

The final six games of the regular season are all at home for Canisius, and they start the push to the playoffs on Saturday with a doubleheader against Manhattan.