Fair and McEvans earn postseason MAC awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB women’s basketball’s Dyaisha Fair and Cheyenne McEvans earned postseason awards from the Mid-American Conference on Tuesday, just one day before the Bulls are set to play in the MAC Tournament. Fair is placed on the All-MAC First Team and All-Defensive Team, while McEvans earns All-Freshman Team honors.

For the second straight year, Fair is recognized by the MAC for her efforts throughout the season. The 2019-20 MAC Freshman of the Year, she put together a stellar sophomore season, averaging 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She is currently ranked seventh in the nation in scoring.

McEvans has made herself an integral part of the Bulls on both sides of the court in her rookie season. She is averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.8% from the floor.

The Bulls are set to play Kent State in the first round of the MAC Tournament on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 1:30 pm in Cleveland.