Fair goes off in Bulls’ 81-67 win over Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This season, UB women’s basketball head coach Felisha Jack knew her young team would have to step up, and they certainly did that on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The UB women are 2-0 on the year after taking down Niagara 81-67, a game in which UB freshman Dyaisha Fair scored 31 points, the first freshman to score over 30 points in a game for UB women’s basketball since 2000.

“We want more, there’s a lot more in that arsenal,” UB head coach Felisha Jack said. “When she gets real comfortable with her team and her teammates get comfortable with where she is, I think there’s more in that tank. Defensively, she has to continue to get better, but I’ll tell you what, she’s a bucket. She can score against anybody.”

“It probably hasn’t hit me yet, but it feels good. Just being young and doing wonderful things,” Fair said after the game.

The Purple Eagles turned it up in the second half of the game, scoring 17 and 22 points in the third and fourth quarters respectively, but the Bulls never took their foot off the gas.

UB scored 44 points in the second half alone.

The Bulls return to Alumni Arena on Tuesday when they host Canisius at 7 pm.