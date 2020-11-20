Fair, Hemphill earn preseason All-MAC honors

Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair (2) drives against Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Mid-American Conference announced their preseason basketball honors on Thursday, and two members of the UB Women’s Basketball team found their names on the list.

Sophomore standout guard Dyaisha Fair was named to the All-MAC First Team, and redshirt senior forward Summer Hemphill was named to the second team.

After a breakout freshman season with the Bulls, Fair earned the honor of MAC Freshman of the Year, and was Second Team All-MAC. She finished the season fourth in the nation in scoring (22 points per game), third in final points with 660, and in the top 25 in both steals per game (2.8) and total steals (83).

After missing last season with an injury, Hemphill returns for the Bulls with her third straight preseason All-MAC honor. Hemphill is 87 points away from becoming UB’s 27th 1,000 point scorer. She’s tied for 10th on UB’s all-time rebounding list with 759.