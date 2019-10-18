Falcons cap off fantastic regular season with 36-6 win over Burgard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final week of the high school football regular season opened up with Maritime/Health Sciences taking on Burgard on Thursday night.

Falcons first possession, Braylen Boyd takes the hand off and heads for the sidelines! He takes that 32 yards before he’s brought down at the 10 yard line.

A couple plays later, Rueben Hampton goes over the top, Addison Copeland goes up to get it! Copeland cuts all the way across the field for the touchdown, Maritime takes a 6-0 lead.

Second quarter, Burgard deep in their own territory, and Kire Eaglin is sacked by Marvin Royster!

Maritime back on offense, Hampton with the quick pass but Keonta Jackson jumps in front of it for the interception! Both defenses showing out tonight.

Burgard goes three and out, and with just a minute left to play, Boyd gets the ball again and goes up the gut for the short score. Falcons led 12-0 at the half.

In just their second season playing football, Maritime/Health Sciences capped off a fantastic regular season with the 36-6 win over Burgard. The Falcons head into the playoffs as the top seed out of B2 after going 6-1 on the season.