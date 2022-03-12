BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After exciting Section VI and crossover games over the last week, ten Western New York boys and girls basketball teams squared off at Buffalo State and Rush Henrietta High School for the chance to head to the state tournament next weekend.

BOYS FAR WEST REGIONAL

AA: Jamestown 60 Aquinas 58

Before the playoffs started, the Red Raiders said they wanted to take a page out of their football team’s book and win the Section VI title, and keep rolling from there. They’ve done exactly that, with a 59-34 win over Niagara Falls to win the section, and kept the train rolling in taking down Aquinas in a back and forth battle. Jamestown will face Sunday’s winner of Liverpool and Green Tech on Friday at 7:45pm at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

A: Amherst 58 Pittsford Mendon 56

After advancing to their first ever Far West Regional with a 50-45 win over Niagara Wheatfield in the Class A crossover on Tuesday, the Tigers punched their ticket to Glens Falls with a massive win over No. 2 ranked Pittsford Mendon. Amherst will face Sunday’s winner of New Hartford and Mekeel Christian Academy on Saturday at 10:45am at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

B: Allegany-Limestone 45 Newark 30

The Gators are headed to Glens Falls for the first time in school history after a dominating victory over Newark in the Far West Regional on Saturday afternoon. Senior Tyler Curran shined in the win, scoring a game-high 22 points. Allegany-Limestone will face Sunday’s winner of Plattsburgh and Ichabod Crane on Saturday at 2:15pm at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

C: Salamanca 61 Avon 59

The Warriors pulled off a gritty win and sealed the deal with a game-winning three pointer from Andy Herrick with 25 seconds left on the clock to send Salamanca to Glens Falls for the first time in program history. The Warriors will face Sunday’s winner of Moriah and Stillwater on Friday at 2:45pm at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

D: Avoca-Prattsburgh 78 Westfield 56

The Wolverines 21-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the top-ranked team in New York State. Westfield ends with a 22-2 record on the season.

GIRLS FAR WEST REGIONAL

AA: Bishop Kearney 64 Lancaster 55

The Legends perfect season comes to an end in a heartbreaking nine point Far West Regional loss. Lancaster ends the season with a 21-1 record.

A: Pittsford Mendon 77 Williamsville South 35

Just three days after an incredible 80-75 Class A crossover win over Hamburg, the Billies fell in the Far West Regionals to an incredible Pittsford Mendon team. Will South finishes the season with a 15-8 record.

B: Waterloo 70 Lewiston-Porter 45

The Lancers spectacular season ended on Saturday to a hotshot Waterloo team. Lew-Port ends with a 21-4 record this season.

C: East Rochester 60 Frewsburg 57

The Bears scrapped back from a 21 point deficit to take a lead in the third but East pulled it in the end to come out with the win. Frewsburg finishes the season with a 21-4 record.

D: Sherman 35 Batavia Notre Dame 29

The only girls team out of Section VI to advance to the state tournament, Sherman held Notre Dame to just five second half points for the close win in the Far West Regional. They will face Franklin Central out of Section IV in the Class D State Semifinals on Friday at 6:15pm.