FC Buffalo Women releases 2021 schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FC Buffalo women’s team is nearing their first season in the UWS, and on Wednesday the team released their 2021 schedule.

The season opener will be on Sunday, May 16th against the Rochester Lady Lancers. FC Buffalo will stay on the road for two more games before finally playing their first home game of the season.

FC Buffalo will have five home games during the 10-game season, with the home opener on June 6th as they play host to Albany Rush at 2pm at All-High Stadium.

2021 FC Buffalo Women Schedule

May 16th at Rochester Lady Lancers, 2pm @ Aquinas Institute

May 22nd at Albany Rush, 7pm

June 3rd at Syracuse Women, 7pm

June 6th vs. Albany, 2pm @ All-High Stadium

June 12th vs. Lancaster Inferno, 4pm @ All-High Stadium

June 19th at Worchester, 5pm

June 20th at Scorpions, 5pm

June 26th vs. New England Mutiny, 7pm @ All-High Stadium

July 6th vs. Syracuse Women, 7pm @ All-High Stadium

July 10th vs Rochester Lady Lancers, 4pm @ All-High Stadium