February female scholar athlete: West Seneca East’s Hailey Cenname

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though basketball isn’t her main sport, West Seneca East senior Hailey Cenname excels in it, so much she just scored her 1,000th career point becoming the first girl in school history to reach this milestone.

And Hailey doesn’t see it as an individual accomplishment, rather recognizes all of her friends, family, teammates and coaches who have helped her during her athletics career.

“They’ve been so supportive, I couldn’t have done it without them. they really sacrificed a lot for me especially my family and I just can’t thank them enough,” Hailey told News 4 Sports.

Hailey is a leader both on and off the court which is part of the reason she’s been able to be so successful in basketball.

“I think I see the court really well and I think that’s one of my better aspects of basketball,” Hailey said.

But softball is her primary sport and she’s been a starter on varsity ever since eighth grade and it’s a sport she’s been playing ever since she was little.

“I started playing softball when I was so young. I was probably like five, four or five. I started off playing tee-ball with the boys and then I just grew up and went into softball and I loved it,” Hailey explained.

And Hailey isn’t just a good athlete, she’s also a great student as she maintains a 96.5 GPA which makes her our female scholar athlete for the month of February. Hailey will also continue her education and softball career at Niagara in the fall.

“I just really like the atmosphere there. I felt like it was a good fit for me. I really love the campus, the coaches, the team, it just seems perfect,” Hailey said.

Sports are a big part of Hailey’s family as both of her parents played in college and her brother plays baseball at NCCC. Now she’ll continue the family tradition but first gets to finish out her high school career with basketball then softball in the spring.