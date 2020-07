Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) plays against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano underwent surgery for a chest injury on Friday, a league source confirmed to News 4 Sports.

The recovery time is between two to three months.

In his first season with the Bills in 2019, Feliciano started every game at right guard.