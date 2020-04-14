Ferguson brothers hope to reunite in the NFL

Blake Ferguson has watched his older brother, Reid throughout every step of his football career. That’s why Blake became a long snapper in the first place.

“He got into snapping in 8th or 9th grade and I saw some of the success that he was having so I wanted to get into it myself and I felt like I could find my niche doing the same thing,” Blake Ferguson said at the NFL combine.

“He kind of led the way. He blazed the trail and I’m grateful for that because he kind of set a standard with our family and what we wanted to do. We both wanted to play football at the highest level no matter what position we were playing,” Blake explained.

Getting some good snapping work in with @bferguson50 prepping for the #NFLCombine in a few weeks 🎯🏈 pic.twitter.com/2i6UQfso26 — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) February 12, 2020

Even now as Blake tries to make it in the NFL, relying on Reid’s guidance is probably more important now more than ever before in his football career.

“The number one thing he told me when I was getting ready to go was be yourself, just be you and to trust my training and that’s going to be enough. Just through the whole process he’s been so helpful to me and he’s been through this before. He didn’t go to the combine but he knows what it’s like to go in and win a job with an NFL team and that’s what I’m looking to do too,” Blake said.

“Work doesn’t care who does it, it just wants to get done.”

– @1ejwebb pic.twitter.com/MSN6JSKiUr — Blake Ferguson (@bferguson50) March 12, 2020

Making it in the NFL is no easy task especially for specialists since the number of jobs available are much less than for an offensive or defensive player. Reid knows that all too well.

Reid and Blake played together at LSU when Reid was a senior and Blake was his backup as a redshirt freshman.While Blake took over the starting role after his brother graduated, Reid signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in May of 2016. He was cut before the season started that year and out of a job for almost two months before getting a call from the Bills again in November when they signed him to the practice squad. That opened the door for Reid’s future in Buffalo and the next season was promoted to the active roster and has been there ever since.

With Reid’s NFL future set for now, he turns to helping Blake with his.

“I try to advise him on how I went about the process and how I planned, when I talked to teams what I wanted to push to talk about you know how I went about answering questions. It’s really just sharing as much mental advice but then you know working on a lot of the blocking and snapping aspect of things which is just as important,” Reid explained.

When it comes to working out, they’ve had to adjust a little because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll get on the field and do some running drills and movement drills but then the lifting aspect has kind of been the hardest part so a lot of it is just working out of the garage with some kettle bells, some bands you know sand bags whatever we’ve got,” Reid said.

But it hasn’t impacted their preparation from the snapping side of things.

“We can still do a lot of the drills to work on blocking and protection and stuff like that. It’s like quarterbacks and receivers, you don’t have to touch anybody if you don’t have to so if this wasn’t going on we’d probably do some more close person to person, hand to hand stuff but I feel like we can get a good amount of things done without having to get too close.”

Now the real question is, who is the better long snapper?

“That’s a great question. If I had a dollar for every time I was asked that. All I’m gonna say is he’s got a great teacher, how about that?” Reid laughed.

“I will say he is very good and he’s got a great frame for the position and I think having me here to help him…I feel like if I had had a person like myself pretty much daily giving him advice on the snapping and on the position, mentality and the technique you know I feel like I would have been better off from the get-go but I feel like he’s setting himself up pretty nicely.”