Ferguson brothers will reunite in the NFL as Dolphins draft Blake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson and his brother, Blake have shared everything about their football careers. They’re both long snappers, they both went to LSU and now they’re both in the NFL.

The Dolphins drafted Blake 185th overall in the sixth round of the NFL draft and now not only will they reunite in the pros but they’ll face each other twice a year as Blake joins the AFC East.

“We’re both really, really looking forward to it. I’ve already obviously started smack talking that we’re not playing in his division, he’s in our division,” Reid Ferguson joked.

Reid got to celebrate Blake’s big moment along with Reid’s fiance, Erica and his parents as they watched the draft like the rest of the world, in their home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Reid says being at home with the family made the moment all the more special.

“It was pretty incredible. It was very surreal just considering four years ago I kind of went through the same process basically and did the undrafted part of it. We were obviously super excited when that phone call came in. I think it took us a little bit by surprise so that was a good thing but it was great. Shoot he said he blacked out a little bit and I don’t blame him. It was obviously such a rush for him,” Reid explained.

In fact they were all so caught up in the moment, they didn’t even realize what team was picking when Blake got the call.

“Once he got on the phone he kind of whispered “it’s Miami” and then we all looked at the screen because we were all focused on him, nobody bothered to look at who was up picking,” Reid said.

“The work is just starting now that’s what I told him. Getting drafted and making the team is one thing but staying there and continuing your career is another,” Reid said.

Reid knows about hard work all too well. Making it in the NFL is no easy task especially for specialists since the number of jobs available are much less than for an offensive or defensive player.

Reid and Blake played together at LSU when Reid was a senior and Blake was his backup as a redshirt freshman.While Blake took over the starting role after his brother graduated, Reid signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in May of 2016. He was cut before the season started that year and out of a job for almost two months before getting a call from the Bills again in November when they signed him to the practice squad. That opened the door for Reid’s future in Buffalo and the next season was promoted to the active roster and has been there ever since.

“I can’t think of many bigger moments in his life so far so just being able to be here and share that with him it was something we’ll never forget,” Reid said.