Final day of Bills training camp injury update: August 30th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Training camp is official over as the Bills are exactly two weeks away from starting the regular season. But as they wrapped up camp, a couple key guys are still out with injuries, the biggest one being Stefon Diggs.
Did not practice:
-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back)
-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)
-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)
-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)
-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)
-Running back Christian Wade (quad)
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)
-Offensive lineman Quinton Spain (foot) was the only new player added to the injury list who did not practice.
Red non-contact jersey:
-Running back Zack Moss (neck) was also a new addition in the non-contact category
Returned to practice:
-Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.
-Linebacker Corey Thompson also returned but on a limited basis (knee)