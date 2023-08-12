PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane called Dorian Williams a “tackling machine” after drafting him in the third round out of Tulane and right now Williams is hoping that reputation can carry over into the preseason and beyond during his NFL career.
Williams just wrapped up his first NFL training camp as Heather Prusak caught up with him for the latest edition of five questions on Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of their preseason opener against the Colts.
We’re talking life as a rookie, adjusting to the NFL, wings, hidden talents and more!
Buffalo Bills
