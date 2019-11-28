Flames burn Sabres in OT, hand Buffalo 12th loss in 15 games

Buffalo Sabres forward Jimmy Vesey (13) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jimmy Vesey and Victor Olofsson each found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.

Flames forward Elias Lindholm potted the final tally early in overtime, handing Buffalo it’s 12th loss in 15 outings.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, Vesey struck for the second time in as many games, firing the puck past the outstretched pad of Calgary’s David Rittich to tie the game on a breakaway.

Olofsson would add his ninth goal of the season early in the third period, firing the puck off the far post and past Rittich’s glove to give the Blue & Gold a 2-1 advantage.

However, that lead was short-lived as the Flames struck a little more than two minutes later.

The Sabres return to the ice Friday and Saturday with a home and home series against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.