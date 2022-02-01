FLOP completes comeback victory to upend CASH 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final girls Federation quarterfinal on Tuesday night featured fifth seed Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home and fourth seed Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park. The winner advances to play top seed Williamsville in the semifinals.

Late in the first, Allison Greene shoots while falling and Isabella Zivis pops it in for the first goal of the game. CASH led 1-0 at the end of the first.

One minute into the second, Zivis lobs it towards the goal from the boards and it slips through for her second goal, it’s now 2-0.

Another minute later, Isabella Clary slaps it from the face off circle and rips it into the back of the net to give CASH the 3-0 advantage.

Things got interesting from there. FLOP scored two goals later in the second to cut the lead to just one, and then again comes back from a two-goal deficit to tie the game up and send it to overtime.

In OT, Kathleen Dougherty scores the game-winner to advance Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park to the semifinals with the 5-4 win over CASH!