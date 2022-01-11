FLOP outlasts CASH 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park and Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home squared off on the ice at the Northtown Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Both teams scored two goals in the first period, and from there, it was really a battle of the goalies. Second period action, Allison Greene brings it into the offensive zone but Kerrigan McCarthy snags her shot right out of the air.

A few minutes later, Emery Fitzery and Maura Langdon double team a CASH defender and Langdon slings it into the back of the net to give FLOP the 3-2 advantage.

FLOP trying to put the game away later in the second when Samantha Torgerson slaps a shot from the face-off circle but Natalie Zwelling is there for the save.

That goal from Langdon would end up as the game winner as nobody else can score in the third period. FLOP takes it 3-2 over CASH.