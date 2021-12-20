FLOP tops HEWS 1-0 in defensive battle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The girls from Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park squared up with the girls from Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca at Riverworks on Monday night in what would turn out to be a battle of the defenses.

Scoreless in the first, Kathleen Dougherty crosses it to Maya Griffin in front of the goal but Leia Schneid is there for the glove save!

A few minutes later at the other end of the ice, Allison Regian gets it to Kelsey Barrett who slaps it from the circle but that’s smothered by Kerrigan McCarthy. We’re scoreless after one.

Second period now, Avery McDonald pokes it to Maura Langdon who tries to chip it in but Schneid is all over the loose puck.

HEWS sending it around in the offensive zone later in the second. Katie Mruk chips it up and Kathryn O’Brien goes to poke it in but McCarthy gets her glove on it for the save. Still 0-0 after two periods.

Both goalies put in the work tonight to combine for 41 saves, but it was Mya Dalton who was able to slip one past Schneid for the game-winning goal. FLOP wins it 1-0.