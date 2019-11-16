Forcing turnovers critical for Bills in Miami

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills offense has struggled all season, so there is added pressure on the Bills defense to make big plays.

That hasn’t happened the last three games as the Bills have failed to force a turnover.

Safety Micah Hyde told the media earlier this week they have to find a way to come up with interceptions and force fumbles.

“You have to be patient man. Obviously, you want to get 30 of them a game, but you can’t go out there and give up big plays trying to get takeaways, so, you have to be patient,” Hyde said. “You know, they come in bunches. Individually, as a team they come in bunches so you just have to go out there and be patient read your keys and try not to do too much.”

“If you keep playing aggressive and try and go hit somebody and blow things up every play, eventually good things will happen,” added defensive end Trent Murphy. “So, it’s just trying to be aggressive within the scheme of our defense is where the balance is so, I think that’s kind of what our focus is.”

The last three weeks, while the Bills have struggled to force turnovers, they’ve also struggled to stop the run. Cornerback Taron Johnson believes if they can get the run defense back to their standard, they’ll be able to get a few more takeaways.

“It all comes back to stopping the run. So, once we’re doing that, got gap sound and integrity, then that’ll lead to turnovers because then they’ll have to throw the ball more. That’s what I see. If we stop the run, it’ll lead to more turnovers.”

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown eight interceptions in eight games. The Bills defense will look to add to that total on Sunday.